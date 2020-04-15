Alorica call centre in clear breach of COVID-19 protocols – Health Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Alorica call centre in Portmore in St Catherine was “in clear breach of the protocols laid down by health authorities to protect staff against COVID-19”, minister of health Dr Christopher Tufton told the House of Representatives this afternoon (April 15).

He said that when the health teams did their inspections at the centre, there were some compliance measures being taken, but that recommendations were also made by the teams.

However, Dr Tufton said that during investigations following the first confirmed case at the centre, it became clear that there were breaches.

A cluster of 52 cases of the virus has emerged from the call centre out of the national total of 125, leading to a lockdown of the parish of St Catherine by the Government yesterday.

Dr Tufton said Alorica did not have a choice as to whether to remain open.

Meanwhile, according to Opposition spokesman on technology, Julian Robinson Alorica's operations were suspended by the Government of Guatemala a month ago for failing to adhere to conditions laid down in that jurisdiction in relation to COVID-19.

ALPHEA SAUNDERS