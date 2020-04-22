KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.5 million while 177,822 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 518,900 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica reported 10 more positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, moving the overall tally to 233

— In Bermuda, the total number of confirmed virus cases climbed to 98 after the island recorded 12 additional cases yesterday.

— In the United States, the coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

— In the United Kingdom, the death toll went up by 759 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, volunteers in a trial at the University of Oxford are set to be given on Thursday the first dose of a potential vaccine based on a virus found in chimpanzees. Britain is among only five clinical trials on humans which have been approved across the globe.

—German regulatory body PEI green-lighted the country's first trials on human volunteers for a vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer. Germany is also among only five clinical trials on humans which have been approved across the globe.

— The United States has so far recorded 45,075 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 24,648 deaths, Spain 21,717, France 20,796 and Britain 18,100.

