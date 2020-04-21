Deadly shooting in Canada

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tactical unit confer after the suspect in a deadly shooting rampage was neutralised at the Big Stop near Elmsdale, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Sunday.

A gunman killed at least 10 people in an overnight shooting rampage across rural Nova Scotia, before being found dead following an

hours-long manhunt, Canadian federal police said. Earlier identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, the suspect had been on the run since Saturday night, when police were alerted to shots being fired in the small community of Portapique, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Halifax, capital of the Atlantic province. (Photo: AFP)