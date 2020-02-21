Grenada, Barbados claim wins to open Concacaf Under-20 qualifiers

MONTE PLATA, Dominican Republic (CMC) — It was a busy day in 2020 CONCACAF Men's Under-20 Championship Qualifying on Wednesday, with 12 teams in action in three different groups.

Group B opened play at Estadio Bayaguana here with Grenada topping Dominica 3-1.

Chiesa Clyne gave Grenada a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, only for Coann Lockhart to equalize 1-1 in the 37th minute.

However, scores from Kevon Maitland and Rondel Richardson sealed the three points for the Spice Boys.

In the second match of the group, hosts Dominican Republic rolled to a 6-0 triumph over Anguilla. Franklin Rodriguez and Jesus Rosas each had braces, while Dennis Valdez and Joel Sanchez added one goal each.

Group D saw the closest contests on the day, starting with Barbados downing Bermuda 3-2 at the Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Luciano Swan had a brace for Bermuda, but it was not enough against a Barbados side that got two goals from Thierry Gale and another from Nigel Griffith.

In the group's other game, group hosts Puerto Rico used a second-half surge to power past Cayman Islands 4-2.

Goals from Alex Diaz sandwiched scores from Alejandro Rabell and Jan Carlos Mateo, while Corey Smith was responsible for both the Cayman Islands' goals.

The third match day of Group A led to the first draw in CU20 Qualifying, with the US Virgin Islands and Montserrat playing to a 1-1 final at Estadio Nacional De Fútbol in Managua, Nicaragua.

Arthbert Williams found the back of the net for USVI, while Lewis Duberry scored for the Emerald Boys. The day was capped by group hosts Nicaragua charging to their third-straight win in a 2-0 final over St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Harold Medina and Edgard Castillo handled scoring duties for the winning side.

Action was due to continue yesterday with Saint Martin facing Guadeloupe and Belize facing Curacao.

Both games will be played at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad.