Hologram Shadow wins on 100th appearance

Old-stager Hologram Shadow makes 100th start a win

Despite reaching the landmark of 11 years, dark bay gelding Hologram Shadow (Distorted – Unreal Fantasy) continued to show that he has a lot more in the tank after an emphatic victory in an Optional Claiming ($250,000- $200,000) spread over fiveand- a-half furlongs (1,100m).

The Saturday start by Hologram Shadow was his 100th, and he earned his 26th victory.

Ridden by Paul Francis for owner Carlton Watson and trainer Johnny Wilmot, Hologram Shadow got a good break, while sticking close to the leaders on the inside rails running the half-mile (800m) turn before picking up the lead at the top of the straight.

Once hitting the front full of running, there was no stopping Hologram Shadow as he cruised home by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:09.0. Dallas (Reyan Lewis) came home in second place with Rundazzle (Anthony Allen) earning the third spot.

Jensuneera Steel a winner, Figure 8 makes the difference

After weakening in the closing stages in her last two races, four-year-old chestnut filly Jensuneera Steel this time made all the running to win a maiden condition race over the five-straight (1,000m) course.

Jensuneera Steel's win was aided by a change in racing equipment as trainer Lorne Kirlew decided to add the Figure 8 to go alongside the regular visor and tongue tie, and that made the difference.

Jensuneera Steel (Blue Pepsi Lodge – Metzuda), with apprentice Raddesh Roman in the saddle, went to the lead at the off with Eledontplay (Calvin Bailey), Casual Charm (Trevor Johnson) and Nez Perce (Reyan Lewis) following.

Jensuneera Steel stayed with the field for a while before pulling away coming across the dummy rails, cruising home to win by 5 ½ lengths over Eledontplay and Casual Charm.

The final time for the event was a decent 1:00.4 with splits of 23.2 x 47.0.

Genuine Train goes one better

Just failing on last, going down by a head to Treasure Train over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on December 21, 2019, Genuine Train made no mistake this time when defeating rivals in a Restricted Allowance contest venturing six-and-ahalf furlongs (1,300m).

In the hands of capable apprentice Anthony Allen, Genuine Train (Blue Pepsi Lodge – City Train) won by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:23.4 for the distance.

Pure Heart (Mathew Bennett) jumped to the lead at the off ahead of Danceallnight (Roger Hewitt) on the inside rails.

As the runners began to sort themselves leaving the five-furlong marker, Pure Heart continued to lead ahead of Ridewiththemob (Reyan Lewis) with Genuine Train getting into the act at the three-and-a-half-furlong point in the contest.

Turning for home, Pure Heart looked sharp on the lead, but Allen produced his mount and Genuine Train found extra and blew by the leader to win as he pleased. Tradition (Christopher Mamdeen) came from far behind to get second ahead of Pure Heart in third.

Samora in the nick of time

Eight-year-old roan horse Samora (Homing Instinct – Shakira Shakira) came with a strong run in deep stretch and was able to get up in the nick of time to beat rivals in an Optional Claiming ($250,000- $200,000) event run over fiveand- a-half furlongs.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, Strikinglygorgeous (Christopher Mamdeen) jumped to the front ahead of Indy Arazi (Hakeem Pottinger), Jason's Gold (Andre Martin) and Awesome Cat (Roger Hewitt) with Samora, under Daniel Satchell, just behind, watching proceedings.

Leaving the five-sixteenth pole, Strikinglygorgeous opened on the field and looked the likely winner at the top of the lane.

However, in the final stages of the race, Strikinglygorgeous hit the proverbial brick wall and faltered with several horses going by in a rush to the wire, but Samora came from nowhere to nip Awesome Cat where it mattered most for the win.

Jason's Gold finished in third place. The final time was 1:10.2.

Seven horses claimed

Seven horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

Trainer Lincoln Lungs claimed Paintthistownred for owner Barsher from Christopher Pierre and Phillip Elliot claimed winner Hologram Shadow for owner Faye Lee from Johnny Wilmot from the first race. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the sixth race, Lola Grey was claimed by Michael Thomas for owner Norris Phinn for $180,000 from Nicholas Smith. Shaun Williams claimed Adoring Lady for owner Nigel Fisher from Enos Brown, while Ryan Darby claimed Five Star for owner Raphael Gordon from Delroy Spencer from the eighth race.

Both horses were claimed for $450,000 each. In the ninth event, Ryan Darby claimed Elal for owner Preston Munro for $250,000 from Lawrence Freemantle, and Raymond Townsend claimed Jason's Gold for owner Allan Mitchell also for $250,000 from Oneil Markland