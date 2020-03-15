4 killed, 2 injured on Saturday
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four people were killed across three parishes in a matter of hours yesterday.
In Manchester, 31-year-old Michael Boothe, otherwise called “Den Den '' of Greenvale District and Belcarres Road, was shot and killed by unknown assailants about 10:45 am.
Anton Graham, 18, a chef of Hatfield District; and Shauna Farquharson, 32, unemployed of Battersea District, were also shot and injured.
In St Ann, at around 8:20 pm, Garfield Cunningham, 19, and Alex Williams, 20, were shot and killed by an unknown assailants in Steer Town.
And in St Andrew, at around 11:20 pm, Okeeno Rhoden, otherwise called “Tommy Lee” or “Beenie Man”, a 26-year-old unemployed man of Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11, was shot and killed by unknown assailants.
The police are investigating.
