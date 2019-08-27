ONLINE READERS COMMENT: August Town needs an Adams

Dear Editor,

Last week (August 22) three men were shot in August Town despite the presence of additional police and soldiers in the area for the past three months. This is a clear indication that these gunmen have no fear or respect for police.

I am saddened every day when I hear the Police Commissioner talking about the need for social intervention. No amount of social intervention can help the sick minds of some of these gunmen in August Town. They are evil to the core. Appealing to their humanity is a complete waste of time because they have none. They are also lazy and have no interest in working or any of the proposed training programmes.

The same names are called after every gruesome murder. And a few days after each killing I see the well known murderers walking around freely in the community.

The police and everyone know who the gunmen are and where they live, yet everyday they drive round and round in circles with blue lights flashing wasting taxpayers' money.

What we need in August Town are police who do not enter with blue lights flashing to warn gunmen. We need policemen who the gunmen will fear or, at the very least, respect. We need even one policeman like Reneto Adams. Right now all we have is a bunch of security guards dressed in police uniforms, and there is not a single night that goes by without the ungodly sound of gunfire.

Concerned Citizen