MEET THE CANDIDATES (CLARENDON)

CLARENDON NORTH WESTERN RICHARD AZAN PARTY: PNP OCCUPATION: Entrepreneur HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Spaulding High, Holmwood Technical High PHILLIP HENRIQUES PARTY: JLP OCCUPATION: Businessman HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Wolmer's Boys, Nova Southeastern University MERRICK COHEN PARTY: INDEPENDENT CLARENDON NORTHERN DWIGHT SIBBLIES PARTY: JLP OCCUPATION: Auditor HORACE DALLEY PARTY: PNP OCCUPATION: Educator CLARENDON NORTH CENTRAL DESMOND BRENNAN PARTY: PNP OCCUPATION: Medical doctor HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Edwin Allen High School, Clarendon College, Ukraine State University, University of the West Indies ROBERT NESTA MORGAN PARTY: JLP DOB: November 13, 1981 OCCUPATION: Communications expert HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Clarendon College, Garvey Maceo High, University of the West Indies CLARENDON CENTRAL ZULEIKA JESS PARTY: PNP OCCUPATION: Attorney LESTER MICHAEL HENRY PARTY: JLP OCCUPATION: Author/ Publisher HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Beckford Smith and Ealing Technical College, UK CLARENDON SOUTH WESTERN LOTHAN COUSINS PARTY: PNP OCCUPATION: Attorney KENT GAMMON PARTY: JLP OCCUPATION: Attorney HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Calabar, Wolmer's Boys, University of New South Wales, University of the West Indies, University of Technology CLARENDON SOUTH EASTERN PEARNEL CHARLES JR PARTY: JLP OCCUPATION: Attorney HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: University of the West Indies, George Washington University Law School in Washington PATRICIA DUNCAN-SUTHERLAND PARTY: PNP OCCUPATION: Businesswoman EDUCATION: The University of the West Indies

