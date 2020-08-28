 MEET THE CANDIDATES (CLARENDON)

MEET THE CANDIDATES (CLARENDON)

Friday, August 28, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


CLARENDON NORTH WESTERN 

RICHARD AZAN

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Entrepreneur

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Spaulding High, Holmwood Technical High

 

PHILLIP HENRIQUES

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Businessman

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Wolmer's Boys, Nova Southeastern University

 

MERRICK COHEN

PARTY: INDEPENDENT

 

 

CLARENDON NORTHERN

DWIGHT SIBBLIES

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Auditor

 

HORACE DALLEY

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Educator

 

 

CLARENDON NORTH CENTRAL

DESMOND BRENNAN

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Medical doctor

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Edwin Allen High School, Clarendon College, Ukraine State University, University of the West Indies

 

ROBERT NESTA MORGAN

PARTY: JLP

DOB: November 13, 1981

OCCUPATION: Communications expert

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Clarendon College, Garvey Maceo High, University of the West Indies

 

 

CLARENDON CENTRAL

ZULEIKA JESS

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

 

LESTER MICHAEL HENRY

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Author/ Publisher

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Beckford Smith and Ealing Technical College, UK

 

 

 

CLARENDON SOUTH WESTERN

LOTHAN COUSINS

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

 

KENT GAMMON

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Calabar, Wolmer's Boys, University of New South Wales, University of the West Indies, University of Technology

 

 

CLARENDON SOUTH EASTERN

PEARNEL CHARLES JR

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: University of the West Indies, George Washington University Law School in Washington

 

PATRICIA DUNCAN-SUTHERLAND

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businesswoman

EDUCATION: The University of the West Indies

 

 

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT