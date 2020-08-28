MEET THE CANDIDATES (CLARENDON)
CLARENDON NORTH WESTERN
RICHARD AZAN
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Entrepreneur
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Spaulding High, Holmwood Technical High
PHILLIP HENRIQUES
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Wolmer's Boys, Nova Southeastern University
MERRICK COHEN
PARTY: INDEPENDENT
CLARENDON NORTHERN
DWIGHT SIBBLIES
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Auditor
HORACE DALLEY
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Educator
CLARENDON NORTH CENTRAL
DESMOND BRENNAN
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Medical doctor
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Edwin Allen High School, Clarendon College, Ukraine State University, University of the West Indies
ROBERT NESTA MORGAN
PARTY: JLP
DOB: November 13, 1981
OCCUPATION: Communications expert
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Clarendon College, Garvey Maceo High, University of the West Indies
CLARENDON CENTRAL
ZULEIKA JESS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
LESTER MICHAEL HENRY
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Author/ Publisher
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Beckford Smith and Ealing Technical College, UK
CLARENDON SOUTH WESTERN
LOTHAN COUSINS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
KENT GAMMON
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Calabar, Wolmer's Boys, University of New South Wales, University of the West Indies, University of Technology
CLARENDON SOUTH EASTERN
PEARNEL CHARLES JR
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: University of the West Indies, George Washington University Law School in Washington
PATRICIA DUNCAN-SUTHERLAND
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businesswoman
EDUCATION: The University of the West Indies
