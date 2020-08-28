 MEET THE CANDIDATES (HANOVER)

MEET THE CANDIDATES (HANOVER)

Friday, August 28, 2020

HANOVER EASTERN 

WAVELL HINDS

PARTY: PNP

DOB: September 7, 1976

OCCUPATION: Cricketer

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Camperdown High, University of the West Indies

 

DAVE HUME BROWN

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College

 

HANOVER WESTERN 

IAN HAYLES

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businessman

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: State University of New York

 

TAMIKA DAVIS

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

