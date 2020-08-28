MEET THE CANDIDATES (HANOVER)

HANOVER EASTERN WAVELL HINDS PARTY: PNP DOB: September 7, 1976 OCCUPATION: Cricketer HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Camperdown High, University of the West Indies DAVE HUME BROWN PARTY: JLP OCCUPATION: Former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College HANOVER WESTERN IAN HAYLES PARTY: PNP OCCUPATION: Businessman HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: State University of New York TAMIKA DAVIS PARTY: JLP OCCUPATION: Attorney

