MEET THE CANDIDATES (KINGSTON)

KINGSTON WESTERN JOSEPH WITTER

PARTY: PNP

DESMOND MCKENZIE

PARTY: JLP

DOB: December 1, 1952

OCCUPATION: Career politician KINGSTON CENTRAL



IMANI DUNCAN- PRICE

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Banker

Education: Wesleyan University, Harvard University. DONOVAN WILLIAMS

PARTY: JLP

KINGSTON EAST AND PORT ROYAL



PHILLIP PAULWELL

PARTY: PNP

DOB: January 14, 1962

OCCUPATION: Attorney

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: University of the West Indies EGWUGWU PRIESTLY

PARTY: JLP





