MEET THE CANDIDATES (MANCHESTER)
MANCHESTER SOUTHERN
ROBERT CHIN
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
MICHAEL STEWART
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Educator
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St. Joseph Teachers' College, Moneague Teachers' College, The University of the West Indies, Nova South Eastern University, USA
MANCHESTER CENTRAL
RHODA CRAWFORD
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Educator
PETER BUNTING
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Banker
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: McGill University, Canada and University of Florida in Gainesville
ROHAN CHUNG
PARTY: INDEPENDENT
OCCUPATION: Businessman
MANCHESTER NORTH WESTERN
MIKAEL PHILLIPS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Jamaica College
DAMION YOUNG
PARTY: JLP
AGE: 41
OCCUPATION: Businessman
MANCHESTER NORTH EASTERN
DONALD JACKSON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Banker
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: The University of the West Indies, University of Technology
AUDLEY SHAW
PARTY: JLP
DOB: June 13, 1952
OCCUPATION: Businessman
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Knox College, Holmwood Technical High, Northern Illinois University
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy