MEET THE CANDIDATES (MANCHESTER)

MANCHESTER SOUTHERN ROBERT CHIN

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Businessman MICHAEL STEWART

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Educator

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St. Joseph Teachers' College, Moneague Teachers' College, The University of the West Indies, Nova South Eastern University, USA

MANCHESTER CENTRAL RHODA CRAWFORD

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Educator PETER BUNTING

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Banker

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: McGill University, Canada and University of Florida in Gainesville ROHAN CHUNG

PARTY: INDEPENDENT

OCCUPATION: Businessman

MANCHESTER NORTH WESTERN MIKAEL PHILLIPS

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businessman

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Jamaica College

DAMION YOUNG

PARTY: JLP

AGE: 41

OCCUPATION: Businessman MANCHESTER NORTH EASTERN DONALD JACKSON

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Banker

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: The University of the West Indies, University of Technology AUDLEY SHAW

PARTY: JLP

DOB: June 13, 1952

OCCUPATION: Businessman

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Knox College, Holmwood Technical High, Northern Illinois University

