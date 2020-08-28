MEET THE CANDIDATES (ST. ANDREW)
ST ANDREW WEST RURAL
JULIET CUTHBERT-FLYNN
PARTY: JLP
DOB: April 9, 1964
HIGH/SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Morant Bay High, Olney High School and the University of Texas, USA
KRYSTAL TOMLINSON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Author, media practitioner
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Merl Grove High, Alpha Academy, Manchester High, Decarteret College
ST ANDREW WEST CENTRAL
PATRICK ROBERTS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Holy Trinity Secondary
ANDREW HOLNESS
PARTY: JLP
DOB: July 22, 1972
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Catherine High School, The University of the West Indies
ST ANDREW EAST CENTRAL
PETER PHILLIPS
PARTY: PNP
DOB: December 28, 1949
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Jamaica College, The University of the West Indies, State University of New York at Binghamton
JODIAN MYRIE
PARTY: JLP
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: University of technology
ST ANDREW SOUTH EASTERN
JULIAN JAY ROBINSON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Campion College , The University of the West Indies, University of Illinois, USA.
KARI DOUGLAS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Businesswoman
ST ANDREW EASTERN
FAYVAL WILLIAMS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Chartered financial analyst
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Wharton Business School at The University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University
VENESHA PHILLIPS
PARTY: PNP
ST ANDREW NORTH EASTERN
DELROY CHUCK
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Kingston College, University of the West Indies, St Catherine's College, Oxford
DAVID TULLOCH
PARTY: PNP
ST ANDREW NORTH CENTRAL
KARL SAMUDA
PARTY: JLP
DOB: February 8, 1942
SCHOOL: Ardenne High School and University of Ottawa
O'NEIL LYNCH
PARTY: PNP
ST ANDREW NORTH WESTERN
ROHAN BANKS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
NIGEL CLARKE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Business executive
DOB: October 20, 1971
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Munro College, University of the West Indies
ST ANDREW EAST RURAL
JOAN GORDON-WEBLEY
PARTY: PNP
DOB: August 16, 1951
OCCUPATION: Businesswoman
JULIET HOLNESS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Chartered accountant
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Catherine High School, Wolmer's Girls, The University of the West Indies
ST ANDREW WESTERN
GEORGE ANTHONY HYLTON
PARTY: PNP
Occupation: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Kingston College, University of London, Georgetown University, Morgan State University
DORLAN FRANCIS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Financial advisor
ST ANDREW SOUTH WESTERN
ANGELA BROWN BURKE
PARTY: PNP
MAUREEN ANN LORNE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Pastor
ST ANDREW SOUTHERN
VICTOR HYDE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Sports administrator
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Andrew Technical High, Louchborough University in Leicester
MARK GOLDING
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Campion College, Magdalen College, Oxford University and University College, London
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy