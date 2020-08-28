MEET THE CANDIDATES (ST. ANDREW)

ST ANDREW WEST RURAL JULIET CUTHBERT-FLYNN

PARTY: JLP

DOB: April 9, 1964

HIGH/SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Morant Bay High, Olney High School and the University of Texas, USA KRYSTAL TOMLINSON

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Author, media practitioner

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Merl Grove High, Alpha Academy, Manchester High, Decarteret College

ST ANDREW WEST CENTRAL PATRICK ROBERTS

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businessman

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Holy Trinity Secondary ANDREW HOLNESS

PARTY: JLP

DOB: July 22, 1972

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Catherine High School, The University of the West Indies

ST ANDREW EAST CENTRAL



PETER PHILLIPS

PARTY: PNP

DOB: December 28, 1949

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Jamaica College, The University of the West Indies, State University of New York at Binghamton JODIAN MYRIE

PARTY: JLP

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: University of technology ST ANDREW SOUTH EASTERN



JULIAN JAY ROBINSON

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businessman

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Campion College , The University of the West Indies, University of Illinois, USA. KARI DOUGLAS

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Businesswoman ST ANDREW EASTERN



FAYVAL WILLIAMS

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Chartered financial analyst

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Wharton Business School at The University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University



VENESHA PHILLIPS

PARTY: PNP ST ANDREW NORTH EASTERN



DELROY CHUCK

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Kingston College, University of the West Indies, St Catherine's College, Oxford DAVID TULLOCH

PARTY: PNP ST ANDREW NORTH CENTRAL



KARL SAMUDA

PARTY: JLP

DOB: February 8, 1942

SCHOOL: Ardenne High School and University of Ottawa O'NEIL LYNCH

PARTY: PNP ST ANDREW NORTH WESTERN



ROHAN BANKS

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businessman NIGEL CLARKE

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Business executive

DOB: October 20, 1971

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Munro College, University of the West Indies ST ANDREW EAST RURAL



JOAN GORDON-WEBLEY

PARTY: PNP

DOB: August 16, 1951

OCCUPATION: Businesswoman JULIET HOLNESS

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Chartered accountant

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Catherine High School, Wolmer's Girls, The University of the West Indies ST ANDREW WESTERN



GEORGE ANTHONY HYLTON

PARTY: PNP

Occupation: Attorney

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Kingston College, University of London, Georgetown University, Morgan State University DORLAN FRANCIS

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Financial advisor

ST ANDREW SOUTH WESTERN



ANGELA BROWN BURKE

PARTY: PNP MAUREEN ANN LORNE

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Pastor ST ANDREW SOUTHERN



VICTOR HYDE

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Sports administrator

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Andrew Technical High, Louchborough University in Leicester MARK GOLDING

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Campion College, Magdalen College, Oxford University and University College, London

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT