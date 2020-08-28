 MEET THE CANDIDATES (ST. ANDREW)

MEET THE CANDIDATES (ST. ANDREW)

Friday, August 28, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


ST ANDREW WEST RURAL 

JULIET CUTHBERT-FLYNN
PARTY: JLP
DOB: April 9, 1964
HIGH/SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Morant Bay High, Olney High School and the University of Texas, USA

KRYSTAL TOMLINSON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Author, media practitioner
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Merl Grove High, Alpha Academy, Manchester High, Decarteret College


ST ANDREW WEST CENTRAL

PATRICK ROBERTS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Holy Trinity Secondary

ANDREW HOLNESS
PARTY: JLP
DOB: July 22, 1972
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Catherine High School, The University of the West Indies


ST ANDREW EAST CENTRAL

PETER PHILLIPS
PARTY: PNP
DOB: December 28, 1949
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Jamaica College, The University of the West Indies, State University of New York at Binghamton

JODIAN MYRIE
PARTY: JLP
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: University of technology

ST ANDREW SOUTH EASTERN

JULIAN JAY ROBINSON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Campion College , The University of the West Indies, University of Illinois, USA.

KARI DOUGLAS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Businesswoman

 

ST ANDREW EASTERN

FAYVAL WILLIAMS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Chartered financial analyst
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Wharton Business School at The University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University

VENESHA PHILLIPS
PARTY: PNP

 

ST ANDREW NORTH EASTERN

DELROY CHUCK
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Kingston College, University of the West Indies, St Catherine's College, Oxford

DAVID TULLOCH
PARTY: PNP

 

ST ANDREW NORTH CENTRAL

KARL SAMUDA
PARTY: JLP
DOB: February 8, 1942
SCHOOL: Ardenne High School and University of Ottawa

O'NEIL LYNCH
PARTY: PNP

 

ST ANDREW NORTH WESTERN

ROHAN BANKS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman

NIGEL CLARKE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Business executive
DOB: October 20, 1971
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Munro College, University of the West Indies

 

ST ANDREW EAST RURAL

JOAN GORDON-WEBLEY
PARTY: PNP
DOB: August 16, 1951
OCCUPATION: Businesswoman

JULIET HOLNESS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Chartered accountant
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Catherine High School, Wolmer's Girls, The University of the West Indies

 

ST ANDREW WESTERN 

GEORGE ANTHONY HYLTON 
PARTY: PNP 
Occupation: Attorney 
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Kingston College, University of London, Georgetown University, Morgan State University

DORLAN FRANCIS 
PARTY: JLP 
OCCUPATION: Financial advisor


ST ANDREW SOUTH WESTERN 

ANGELA BROWN BURKE 
PARTY: PNP

MAUREEN ANN LORNE 
PARTY: JLP 
OCCUPATION: Pastor

 

ST ANDREW SOUTHERN 

VICTOR HYDE 
PARTY: JLP 
OCCUPATION: Sports administrator 
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St Andrew Technical High, Louchborough University in Leicester

MARK GOLDING 
PARTY: PNP 
OCCUPATION: Attorney 
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Campion College, Magdalen College, Oxford University and University College, London

 

 

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT