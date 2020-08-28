 MEET THE CANDIDATES (ST. JAMES)

Friday, August 28, 2020

ST JAMES EAST CENTRAL

NAME: MICHAEL HEMMINGS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Attorney

NAME: EDMUND BARTLETT
PARTY: JLP
DOB: December 3, 1950
OCCUPATION: Marketing/sales executive
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St. Elizabeth Technical High, University of the West Indies

ST JAMES NORTH WESTERN

NAME: GEORGE HAMILTON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman

NAME: HORACE CHANG
PARTY: JLP
DOB: November 10, 1952
OCCUPATION: Medical doctor
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, University of the West Indies

ST JAMES CENTRAL

NAME: ASTOR BLACK
PARTY: INDEPENDENT
OCCUPATION: CEO
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College

NAME: ANDRE HYLTON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman

NAME: HEROY CLARKE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Customs broker/contractor
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, UTech


ST JAMES WEST CENTRAL

NAME: ANDRE HAUGHTON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Economist
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, University of Essex, Colchester, United Kingdom.

NAME: MARLENE MALAHOO FORTE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Mannings School, University of the West Indies, King's College London, Harvard University

ST JAMES SOUTHERN

NAME: WALTON SMALL
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Educator
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College

NAME: HOMER DAVIS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Politician

 

