MEET THE CANDIDATES (ST. JAMES)

ST JAMES EAST CENTRAL NAME: MICHAEL HEMMINGS

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Attorney NAME: EDMUND BARTLETT

PARTY: JLP

DOB: December 3, 1950

OCCUPATION: Marketing/sales executive

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St. Elizabeth Technical High, University of the West Indies ST JAMES NORTH WESTERN NAME: GEORGE HAMILTON

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businessman NAME: HORACE CHANG

PARTY: JLP

DOB: November 10, 1952

OCCUPATION: Medical doctor

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, University of the West Indies ST JAMES CENTRAL



NAME: ASTOR BLACK

PARTY: INDEPENDENT

OCCUPATION: CEO

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College NAME: ANDRE HYLTON

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Businessman NAME: HEROY CLARKE

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Customs broker/contractor

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, UTech

ST JAMES WEST CENTRAL NAME: ANDRE HAUGHTON

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Economist

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, University of Essex, Colchester, United Kingdom. NAME: MARLENE MALAHOO FORTE

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Attorney

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Mannings School, University of the West Indies, King's College London, Harvard University ST JAMES SOUTHERN NAME: WALTON SMALL

PARTY: PNP

OCCUPATION: Educator

HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College NAME: HOMER DAVIS

PARTY: JLP

OCCUPATION: Politician

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT