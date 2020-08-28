MEET THE CANDIDATES (ST. JAMES)
ST JAMES EAST CENTRAL
NAME: MICHAEL HEMMINGS
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
NAME: EDMUND BARTLETT
PARTY: JLP
DOB: December 3, 1950
OCCUPATION: Marketing/sales executive
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: St. Elizabeth Technical High, University of the West Indies
ST JAMES NORTH WESTERN
NAME: GEORGE HAMILTON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
NAME: HORACE CHANG
PARTY: JLP
DOB: November 10, 1952
OCCUPATION: Medical doctor
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, University of the West Indies
ST JAMES CENTRAL
NAME: ASTOR BLACK
PARTY: INDEPENDENT
OCCUPATION: CEO
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College
NAME: ANDRE HYLTON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Businessman
NAME: HEROY CLARKE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Customs broker/contractor
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, UTech
ST JAMES WEST CENTRAL
NAME: ANDRE HAUGHTON
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Economist
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College, University of Essex, Colchester, United Kingdom.
NAME: MARLENE MALAHOO FORTE
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Attorney
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Mannings School, University of the West Indies, King's College London, Harvard University
ST JAMES SOUTHERN
NAME: WALTON SMALL
PARTY: PNP
OCCUPATION: Educator
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE: Cornwall College
NAME: HOMER DAVIS
PARTY: JLP
OCCUPATION: Politician
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy