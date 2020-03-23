McNeill calls for Gov't to include tourism workers in relief package

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister for Tourism Dr Wykeham McNeill is reiterating his call for the government to include who he calls “tourism's most vulnerable stakeholders” in its relief package.

In a statement today, McNeill asked for a waiver on rental fees in all craft markets across the island, a waiver on all tourism-related fees for the industry's transport sector, and an easing of fees on parking locations such as airports and cruise ports.

He urged the government to move quickly in outlining, to the country, how displaced tourism workers — which includes not only hotel workers but also those in smaller establishments including guest houses, restaurants and even cook shops — will be treated.

“In areas like Negril, where the corner shops and jerk chicken vendors are a part of the tourism product, I am concerned that these most vulnerable stakeholders may not be considered, and they too will be suffering considerably from this unprecedented shut down of the industry,” McNeill said.

He has also encouraged the government to consider the entertainment industry which he said has come to a complete halt.

“The next couple of weeks, if not months, will be difficult for all of us, but let us ensure that the economic relief is far-reaching and includes those least likely to survive without government intervention,” Dr McNeill added.