PHOTO: LASCO CELEBRATES

Rev Dr Devon Dick (right), pastor at Boulevard Baptist Church, greets Lasco Financial Services Limited Managing Director Jacinth Hall-Tracey and founder and executive chairman of Lasco Affiliate Companies, Lascelles Chin at yesterday's church service to commemorate Lasco Financial Services Limited's 15th anniversary. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT