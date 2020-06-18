Tablets for Hanover students

Andria Dehaney-Grant (back row, left), deputy mayor of Lucea, shares a moment with recipients of the 10 tablets — valued at over $200,000 — that she donated to students of six primary, three high school and one tertiary school in Hanover, recently.

Sharing in the moment is Sheridan Samuels (back row, second left), mayor of Lucea.

Dehaney-Grant, who is also the principal of Maryland Primary and Infant in the parish, said the students were selected by their principals, adding that the donation is aimed at assisting students with their online education.