COVID-19 testing boost

JAMAICA increased its capacity to conduct testing for the dreaded novel coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) yesterday with the commissioning into service of a COBAS 6800 machine at the National Public Health Lab in Kingston.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton (left) and Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor- McKenzie got a brief demonstration of the features of the machine which is able to automatically, quickly, and efficiently conduct 1,040 tests every 24 hours.

“This machine will significantly increase our testing capacity as we move into the community spread phase of the virus. It's a welcome addition to our COVID response,” Tufton told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. (Photo: Naphtali Juniior)