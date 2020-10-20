For our national heroes

Prime Minister Andrew Holness lays flowers at the shrine of National Hero Sir Alexander Bustamante during a ceremony at National Heroes' Park in Kingston yesterday. The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes' Day. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

