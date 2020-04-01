Observer, you are not doing 'Butch' Stewart justice
Dear Editor,
I am a faithful fan of the Jamaica Observer, and at any other time your Clovis cartoon would have been spot on. But yesterday's cartoon was not that.
It comes across as rather self-serving, something we all know Gordon “Butch” Stewart, your publisher, would not embrace. This cartoon is not doing him justice.
You need to be more thoughtful about what you publish at a time like this. Stewart has done so much for Jamaica and Jamaicans over such a long time that he needs no special accolade.
His life as an entrepreneur extraordinaire and philanthropist speaks for itself. Obviously, the intention was good, but, as the adage goes, the way to hell is full of good intentions.
Marcia M Anderson
Havendale
St Andrew
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy