Observer, you are not doing 'Butch' Stewart justice

Dear Editor,

I am a faithful fan of the Jamaica Observer, and at any other time your Clovis cartoon would have been spot on. But yesterday's cartoon was not that.

It comes across as rather self-serving, something we all know Gordon “Butch” Stewart, your publisher, would not embrace. This cartoon is not doing him justice.

You need to be more thoughtful about what you publish at a time like this. Stewart has done so much for Jamaica and Jamaicans over such a long time that he needs no special accolade.

His life as an entrepreneur extraordinaire and philanthropist speaks for itself. Obviously, the intention was good, but, as the adage goes, the way to hell is full of good intentions.

Marcia M Anderson

Havendale

St Andrew