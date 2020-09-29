Ministry supports family of dead 9-y-o
Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams (seated right) is joined by state minister Robert Morgan (standing left) to offer support to the family of nine-year-old Bianca Spence, who died on Saturday.
The team visited on Sunday. Others (from second left) are Regional Director Dasmine Kennedy; chief executive officer for the National Parenting Support Commission Kaysia Kerr; CEO, Child Protection and Family Services Agency, Rosalee Gage-Grey; Denari Davidson, cousin of Bianca; and Lorna Davidson, aunt of the child. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her
death. (Photo: JIS)
