Things looking 'rosey' for Klassical

Klassical will be hosting his annual Chocolate Rose Party at Club Utopia in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas, this evening.

According to the singjay, this event — now in its sixth year — will be a special one.

“We will be giving away chocolates and roses,” he told the Jamaica Observer’s Splash yesterday.

Klassical (given name Dave Goulbourn) is half of the father-and-daughter duo Klassical and Baby Trish (Trishna Goulbourn) which won the now-defunct Tastee Talent Contest in 2016. His daughter is also part of Chocolate Rose Party’s planning committee.

“Dad and myself really want to do something to show our love for people,” she said. Klassical said in July this year he will be making his debut as a producer with the Mango Juice rhythm.

“The riddim will have on a mixture of big-name artistes as well as up-and-coming ones,” he said.

Included on the rhythm are Mr Lexx, Fambo, Dovey Magnum, Kip Rich as well as his daughter, Baby Trish, Yeadea and Likkle D. Part-proceeds of Chocolate Rose Party will be used to assist some individuals in downtown Kingston.

