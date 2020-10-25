Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded
MIAMI, Flordia (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.
The government of Cuba has issued a tropical storm watch for the province of Pinar del Rio. The hurricane centre said people on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of the storm, which is expected to gradually strengthen over the next 72 hours.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon was located about 785 miles (1,265 kilometres) northeast of Bermuda on Saturday night. The storm had top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts, making it a Category 1 hurricane.
It is expected to move quicker toward the northeast through Sunday, and become a large, powerful post-tropical cyclone by late Sunday, forecasters said. Large ocean swells generated by the hurricane could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along US East Coast and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.
This year's season has so many storms that the hurricane centre has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.
