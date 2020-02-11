Women in Sports Conference on at Terra Nova today

Jamaican sports media entity, Yardie Sports will be hosting their first annual Women in Sports Conference at Terra Nova Hotel today starting at 10:00 am.

The conference is set to feature a number of stalwarts in different areas of sports and promises to deliver much. The conference is the brainchild of Yardie Sports CEO Dwayne Richards who believes that the time is right for such an event to take place in Jamaica.

“For years women have been making a significant impact in all areas in the world of sport, especially here in Jamaica. We think it is an opportune time to turn the spotlight and the attention to our women and to hail the impact they have made and continue to make in sports.”

Listed among the presenters are two retired Olympians and keynote speakers, Sanya Richards-Ross, women's 400m Olympic champion 2012, and Sherone Simpson, women's 100m silver medallist in the 2008 Olympic Games.

Well known sports administrators Marva Bernard, president of the Americas Federation of Netball Associations, and Lorna Bell, executive director for Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative, will also be presenting.

Bernard is the former president of Netball Jamaica, and under her leadership the Sunshine Girls rose to as high as number two in the world ranking.

Bell has taken Special Olympics from virtual obscurity in Jamaica to front and centre in the psyche of the nation. Jamaica's Special Olympics teams have delivered several medals at the Games, many of which have been gold.

Allison Dexter, marketing manager, Consumer Division at CariMed Limited, will deliver on the key area of how athletes should market themselves in an era when opportunities abound for athletes to represent major global brands.

There will also be an athletes' panel discussion featuring five current athletes who represent Jamaica.

Chris- Ann Chambers, Reggae Girl; Shanice Beckford, Sunshine Girl; Rushell Clayton, World Championships 2019 bronze medallist; Lisa Frazer, volleyball; and Tahlia Richardson, badminton, make up the panel.

Molly Rhone, president of the International Netball Federation from 2003-2019, and Vilma Charlton, 1964, 1968, 1972 Olympian (athletics)/ JAAA vice-president will be honoured for their contribution to the sports of netball and track and field, respectively.

The Reggae Girlz will receive a special award for historic participation at the Fifa Senior Women's World Cup in France in 2019.

The cost of admission to the conference is $5,000. The event will be streamed live on the Yardie Sports Facebook page and also on the Konnexx platform. Sponsors of the event are SDF, Ensure, Sagicor, Cetamol, Konnexx, Playtex, Tru-Juice, Pascaul, and Digicel