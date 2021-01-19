Kingston man charged with shooting with intent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston man who allegedly shot at another following an altercation has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm following an incident in his community last year.

Charged is 36-year-old Dwayne Dobson of Fleet Street in Kingston.

The police said on Sunday, March 15, 2020, both the complainant and the accused man were involved in an altercation. Later that day Dobson allegedly returned with a firearm and shot at the complainant. The incident occurred about 4:00 pm.

However, the police said the complainant ran and managed to escape unharmed. He later reported the incident to the lawmen.

Dobson was arrested yesterday in the Vineyard Town area and subsequently charged.

He will answer to his charges at a later date, the police said.