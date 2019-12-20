After 12: Caution...yellow and black alert

Car Wash Boss decided to stay away from the usual all-white dress code and as such ordered that his Caution Part 2 session be a yellow and black edition. And oh how the patrons turned out at Silver Sky Plaza on Orange Street in the capital city on Thursday, December 12, with all having a good time courtesy of Sound Govament and guest Road Karma. Here's some of what OBSERVER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY saw.

