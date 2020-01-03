After 12: Christmas Day Cheers

The Burnt Savanna playfield in St Elizabeth was the perfect venue for Cheers 2019 — the Christmas Day bash staged by Cheers Promotion and King Ghetto. With music provided by a powerhouse lineup including Stone Love, King Ghetto Sound, Black Kolaz, Platinum UK Sound, and Infinity UK no one wanted to leave.

