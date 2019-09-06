after 12: D-Unit's Badada Tuesdays

Team D-Unit's Badada Tuesdays, held at Bayside in Portmore, was the usual crowd puller. But that was always expected, given the popularity of the crew and their award-winning sound system, D-Unit. Outclass Images provides the snaps.

