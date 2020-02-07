After 12: DJ Unknown's Rich & Idle

It was DJ Unknown's time to again celebrate his birthday, and so he called the Rich & Idle to The Container Hotspot on Duke Street in downtown Kingston on January 24 for a great time. Naturally, Road Karma was in charge of the music and OBSERVER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY was in the house!

