After 12: Epican's 1st

Medical cannabis company Epican Jamaica marked its first anniversary in fine style on July 25 in the Marketplace parking lot with a feature performance by reggae artiste Aidonia who delivered, as expected. Here are some of the high points captured by the EPICAN PHOTOGRAPHER RICHARD LINDO.

