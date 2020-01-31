After 12: Fashion and Floss Trenz

Maxie Trenz again summoned family, friends and acquaintances to celebrate with him at his fifth annual Fashion and Floss birthday party on January 4 at Posh Night Club in Port Antonio, Portland. With X Factor from Kingston and Portland's DJ Sanjay in charge of the entertainment, everyone who answered the call had a great time, as you can see from OBSERVER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY's shots.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT