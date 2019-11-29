After 12: Gasconade...real boasy!
The instruction was simple but pointed — “Wear unnu own clothes”. So, on Tuesday, November 19, the real party people turned up at Silver Sky Plaza to have fun with Coolie Boasy Walk who, in association with Slippaz Tuesdays PR, staged Gasconade. Of course, with Road Shella in charge of the music OBSERVER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY had a lot to shoot.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy