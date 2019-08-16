After 12: Magnum River Invasion

When Magnum throws a party you know it will be more than great! So there was no disappointment for the crowd who turned up at Oxford Noise Beach at the border of Manchester and St Elizabeth on August 1 for River Invasion Undisputed. With King Assassin Sound in charge of the music and the Magnum Girls on show, nothing could go wrong as you can see from OBSERVER Photographer Karl Mclarty's report.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT