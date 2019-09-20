After 12: Partying with Swagg Ras

There's hardly a party that doesn't get support from Swagg Ras. So when he called the dancehall faithfuls to his annual dance on September 14 at Silver Sky Plaza on Orange Street in downtown Kingston, the massive turned up. OBSERVER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY was there.

