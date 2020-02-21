After 12: Royal link-up

The Caribbean Queen was the perfect venue for this year's staging of QueenDay Brunch-Sail hosted by 3 The Hard Way. The popular vessel was brought to life with some of Kingston's most fashionably dressed men and women on February 2 and After 12 photographer Karl Mclarty hopped on board to capture the unique styles.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT