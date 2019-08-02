Ater 12: Twice the fun with the Livingstone twins

Family and friends helped twin siblings Carl and Carla Livingstone celebrate their 60th birthday on Sunday, July 28 at Chillin' Restaurant, Hope Gardens, where memories of their school days — he went to Kingston College (KC) and she attended the Convent of Mercy Alpha — were revived in a really great atmosphere. Yes, this is not your usual After 12-type party, but it's not very often that twins celebrate such a milestone. So here's Observer Photographer Karl MclartY's report.

