Adventure from kitchen to coop

A chef in the hotel industry for 17 years, Adain Wynter decided to take a walk outside the kitchen and journey into farming and entrepreneurship. He had never tried his hand at farming before, but his experience in the kitchen armed him with knowledge of what good chicken meat looked like and gave him an edge when it came to preparing his birds for sale.

The inspiration came out of the need to settle in a new place and build a life in the parish of Clarendon. The young Wynter had attended a party in the parish and met the love of his life. Determined to woo her, he would venture into business to secure his finances, making him a viable candidate for Miss Brinette Williams.

In 2010 Wynter built a small coop outside his abode to raise 150 birds, which satisfied his objective at the time.

“I had some difficulty with the health of the birds in the beginning but Mr Clinton Wilson, who was my Hi-Pro representative at the time, showed me what to do. He was always helping me to do more and encouraged me to expand the business so that I could make an impact on the community,” Wynter said.

Today, Wynter has the capacity to raise up to 3,000 birds at a time in a large coop in Tweetside, Clarendon, a 15-minute walk from the home where he resides with his beloved Brinette and their daughter Shadain. On the farm he has by his side Lennicka Johnson, a young entrepreneur in the making, who assists with running the farm. Wynter dreams of the day when he will see Johnson follow in his footseps and establish his own coop.

The pair believe in giving back to the community and always ensure that when additional hands are on the farm on killing days, each person walks away with the day's wages along with a whole chicken and offal. They also organise the Clarendon Rum and Pork Festival each summer where Wynter takes the opportunity to showcase his skills as a chef. The event also serves as a back-to-school treat at which desserts, toys and school supplies are gifted to the children in the community.

Wynter credits his current Hi-Pro representative, Sheldon Hassart, with assisting farmers like himself in staying afloat through this most challenging season, arising from the erratic effects of the pandemic. Like most poultry farmers, Adain was greatly relieved when the Government imposed a temporary ban on imported poultry products.

“The ban on poultry imports gave us small farmers the opportunity to provide our protein for our country. The Government continues to say we should eat our own products, [so] I am proud to produce quality meat and to provide jobs for members of my community…I know Jamaicans can feed Jamaica,” stated Wynter.