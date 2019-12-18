Artificial insemination stimulates interest in veterinary medicine for Michael Motta

A research station in Grove Place, Manchester, is where the love of agriculture began for Michael Motta, who is now a veterinarian at Llandovery Dairies in St. Ann.

“I was born and raised on a farm. It was one of the research stations. My father was a researcher; he was an agronomist.

“For me, it was a natural transition into agriculture even though I see it different with my own children who have nothing to do with agriculture, but I had my goat, sheep, horses, and cows from early,” he said.

Motta, a vet for 20 years, shared that he pulled out all the stops to ensure he received adequate training in agriculture, particular animal reproduction and fertility.

“Before I became a vet, I went to the College of Agriculture, which is now College of Agricultural Science & Education (CASE); I went to St Augustine, did a bachelors in general agriculture, then I went to Australia and did a veterinarian degree.

“I was a dairy supervisor at Alcan before I became a vet and I was very intrigued with the vet coming and doing his reproductive work and artificial insemination (AI), and so I actually learned AI before I became a vet.

“I was fascinated with the whole reproduction and fertility so I went to vet school and even though the vet degree is general, when I finished the programme I did extra training in embryo transfer.

Motta also divulged that in 2016, he, along with Dr Karl Wellington and Dr Calvert Louden, produced the first Brahman embryo transfer calf in Jamaica.

“I am practising embryo transfer across all breeds — the Jamaica Hope, Black , Red and Brahman (the one with a hump). I have been able to flush and produce calves across all breeds,” he said.

One of the bulls that was a result of embryo transfer by Motta also won Supreme Champion Bull at the Denbigh Agriculture Show in previous years.

“Supreme Champion Bull, for I think 2017, is owned by the Ministry of Agriculture and that was an embryo transfer bull. That one was a standout,” he noted.

The team at Llandovery Dairies, Motta included, are responsible for caring for the cattle and ensuring that they produce the best meat and milk possible for human consumption across the island. On a visit to the farm last week, the Jamaica Observer team was able to witness heifers being artificially inseminated.

“Usually the heifers go on heat every 21 days. What we are trying to do is to bring them on heat in a window of two to five days so we don't have to be breeding every 21 days. The method of synchronisation we are going to use will bring on about two-thirds with one injection. The other third would come on heat with the second injection,” said Motta.

“My job as veterinarian is to palpate, meaning I put my hand through the rectum, check ovaries, check the uterus, and make sure they are not pregnant. If they are pregnant and we give the injection we can cause an abortion. If we find that she is on heat today, we inseminate. So, we have semen and everything prepared,” he said.

According to Motta, after the heifers are artificially inseminated, they are checked about 45 days after to see if the process was a success.

“So far we have been getting about 74 per cent conception rate to one single service. So far, so good.

Motta and his team at Llandovery Dairies offer support in terms of fertility, reproduction fertility, husbandry, nutrition, agronomy, the whole gamut and sometimes perform pregnancy tests won some 200 cows per day.