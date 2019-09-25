Best Dressed Chicken gets involved in beach clean-up
Over the past years, the Best Dressed Chicken (BDC) team has partnered with the Jamaica Environmental Trust (JET) to make an impact on Jamaica's shoreline on International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day. This year, at the JET's flagship event held on September 21, 2019 and hosted at the Palisadoes Go-Kart Track, Team BDC was among thousands of volunteers who played their part in cleaning up one of over 140 beaches across the island.
The team collected trash and debris and documented the types and quantities of waste collected.
At the day's end, tasty refreshments were available for the numerous volunteers after a job well done.
ICC Day takes place on the third Saturday in September every year and is the largest one-day volunteer event in the world.
For 33 years, individuals and groups have come together to make a difference in communities across the globe. The objective of this effort is to clean up the coastal areas and to collect data regarding the type of solid waste found along the coastline.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy