Best Dressed Chicken gets involved in beach clean-up

Over the past years, the Best Dressed Chicken (BDC) team has partnered with the Jamaica Environmental Trust (JET) to make an impact on Jamaica's shoreline on International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day. This year, at the JET's flagship event held on September 21, 2019 and hosted at the Palisadoes Go-Kart Track, Team BDC was among thousands of volunteers who played their part in cleaning up one of over 140 beaches across the island.

The team collected trash and debris and documented the types and quantities of waste collected.

At the day's end, tasty refreshments were available for the numerous volunteers after a job well done.

ICC Day takes place on the third Saturday in September every year and is the largest one-day volunteer event in the world.

For 33 years, individuals and groups have come together to make a difference in communities across the globe. The objective of this effort is to clean up the coastal areas and to collect data regarding the type of solid waste found along the coastline.