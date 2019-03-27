Colorado-based Starbuds to open its first Jamaican ganja dispensary

STARBUDS, one of the world's largest cannabis retailers, is expanding its footprint to Jamaica.

The Colorado-based company has announced plans to open a dispensary in Kingston in late spring 2019 under the brand, Starbuds Kingston. The dispensary will join Epican's cannabis store and café located on Constant Spring Road in Kingston.

“Jamaica has a reputation as the birthplace of cannabis. It only makes sense that the market will continue to expand through international partnerships with more established companies and Starbuds is proud to be among the first,” founder of Starbuds Brian Ruden said.

Starbuds — the brand similar to US coffee chain Starbucks — will enter the local market through a licensing agreement and partnership with Jamaican Jonathan Harris. Following the opening of Starbuds Kingston, the company will partner with Harris on a second licensing agreement for another Starbuds dispensary to the northern side of the island.

“Through our unique owner-operator model, we have been able to provide an unprecedented level of customer service and industry know-how while catering to the local demographics of each individual location. We strive to continue this model in Jamaica by pairing our history of experience in the industry with Jonathan's connection to the community and the island's affinity for the plant,” Ruden said.

Founded in 2013, Starbuds was among the first retail outlets to receive licensing when Colorado legalised recreational cannabis. Starbuds now has its eyes set on becoming one of the largest internationally operating cannabis retail companies.

Starbuds' expansion into Jamaica will mark the opening of at least eight herb houses across Jamaica this year. Marigold Project Jamaica is currently setting up two herb houses, and five more should be open by June, with a further five to be opened within a year.

Marigold's first Sensi Medical Cannabis House is set to be at the Peter Tosh Museum in New Kingston. Others are planned for Portmore, Ocho Rios, and at least two seafront locations, one at what is currently the Drunken Squid restaurant in Montego Bay, and an equally desirable location at Chances on Negril's Seven-mile white sand beach.

As the medical marijuana industry heats up in Jamaica, international guests looking to engage in the 'Bob Marley and Rasta culture' are already researching the dispensaries. Cannabis News Update describes Epican Jamaica as setting the standard for deluxe marijuana establishments in Kingston, while Island Strains Herb House in Montego Bay was praised for its 100 per cent local seed and its stunning seaside views.

Kaya Herb House in Ocho Rios, St Ann, also got thumbs up for its plan to offer tours of their farm in the near future and its clean and comfortable space and knowledgeable staff while Hotbox Bud and Breakfast, also in St Ann, has caught the attention of potential clients just by its name.

Although it's not a dispensary, Hotbox Bud and Breakfast was included in Cannabis News Update's 'best four dispensaries in Jamaica' since the lounge offers many of the same services as a dispensary, including a full-time herb specialist, tours of cannabis farms, and opportunities to sample premium cannabis.

Ultimately, the development of Jamaica's cannabis industry is expected to woo even more foreigners to the island.

— Karena Bennett