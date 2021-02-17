Corporate exec finds solace in farming during pandemic

When COVID-19 hit Jamaica in March 2020, Cavalee Freeman saw her source of income collapse.

The St Andrew-based corporate executive took the advice of her mother and started farming to fill the gap.

An international recruitment agent by profession, Freeman saw her industry crushed by the onset of the pandemic. With two children to support, she set out to find a means of providing for her family with immediate effect.

Though farming was an unlikely way forward, as she had never tried her hand at it before, she was not willing to take a wait-and-see approach to the pandemic and so she assessed her risks and got started.

“When you have no other choices, you kinda have to just learn and jump right into it. Even though you don't know, you don't have all the information, you just have to go into it and just trust in God,” she said.

By April 2020, the fledgling farmer had done significant research and was ready to get her hands dirty with her newly registered business, Solace Organics.

In addition to several discussions with mom, Jacqueline Burch, who had been a broccoli supplier to supermarkets several years ago, she googled the subject, watched countless YouTube videos and finally, contacted Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to find out how she could get started on her parents' four acres of land in Irish Town.

“I had to start from scratch and with all that research, that's when I realised that wow, farming is very difficult! It's not about just putting something in the ground… you have to learn about insects that will damage your crop, you have to learn about climatic conditions, pH in the soil, there's so much science behind it… the whole cycle is very intriguing.”

Newman knew from the get-go that she wanted to do organic farming to support a healthy way of life, a decision which was sure to make the already challenging journey a steep climb. Nevertheless, she was determined to succeed. Having achieved a successful first crop of broccoli, she has since added strawberries and cauliflower to her farm and intends to branch out into kale and other vegetables that she anticipates will do well in the cool climate on her farm in the hills.

“With COVID-19 upon us, everything is subject to change. You have to be adaptable. I'm not afraid of hard work. Even though I have a full time assistant, when he's not available, I have to get in there and attend to it myself. You have to do what you have to do to survive… but I tell you, if I did not enjoy it, I wouldn't be doing it.”

She credits much of her success to the guidance and knowledge received from her mother and other seasoned farmers, including members of a social media farming group that allows her access to the information and experiences of the smallest of farmers right up to the largest agri-CEOs.

“With the visa ban set to expire in March, I expect the recruitment industry to rebound, but even when it does, I can no longer see myself not farming. Dealing with the shock and the stress of COVID-19, and now having found joy in farming, I will continue farming even when my main business returns to the fore.”