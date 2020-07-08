COVID-19 delays manufacturing expansion of Hanover Java Farm

RETRIEVE DISTRICT, Hanover —Hanover-based farmer and manufacturer Alfred Malcolm says expansion plans he had for his business, Hanover Java Plum Farm, has been set back by the COVID-19.

Over the past 18 years, Malcolm was in preparation mode which entails the planting and caring for the plants followed by manufacturing that is testing and sampling.

Four years of marketing was done with the assistance of the Social Development Commission (SDC).

Malcolm, who has customers across the island, has also been to numerous agricultural shows such as Denbigh in Clarendon, Montpelier in St James, and Hague in Trelawny.

Just at the point when Malcolm was about to increase production in the first half of the year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Jamaica resulting in a setback to his expansion plans.

“...The wine bottle, we used to get it from Packmart (International Limited) and they said they didn't have [it], and they didn't have the raw material to make it. That is the first thing that went down. The next one is that I am over 70-year-old and I was not permitted to go out. The next thing, when I called to get some labels, no labels were at the printers and they said they did not have the raw material to make the crack and peel labels,” disclosed Malcolm.

Despite the setback, Malcolm said he is able to start full production as soon as the labels and bottles are available, pointing out that he can stay within the factory and make products while the delivery is done by others.

The entrepreneur said he is currently using the down time to take care of the farm and brew wines.

Over the years, Malcolm has developed 19 products from the Java Plum. However, the Hanover Java Farm currently focuses on products such as teas, juices, jellies, and wines.

Malcolm, along with the support of his wife, has invested more than $7 million in over three acres of the plant which is high in nutrients and the setting up of the factory. He said he is currently planting another four acre.

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica certified factory is located near the farm in the rural district of Retrieve, just six miles outside of the capital town Lucea.

Malcolm who does most of the work also employs people on contract whenneeded.

The man behind the healthy product that has turned out to be a source of wealth started working at the age of 16 in the construction field as a mason followed by interior decorating. While the elderly man still does masonry at times, his main focus is on the Java business.

It is coincidental that the man who has no medical, nutritional and manufacturing background got into the manufacturing business.

Malcolm said it all started out with his curiosity to find out about the types of plant he had on his property over the years. After discovering what he had, the businessman set out to learn all he can about the plant through intense research with the help of some people close to him and the Internet.

“...All that time, it was construction that I was doing and was doing very well,” related Malcolm, who added “when I saw the health benefits through research, I could not stay in construction”.

The Java Plum is a Syzygium cumini species of plant, which is commonly known as Malabar Plum, or Black Plum and is packed with a variety of health benefits.

Among the health benefits accredited to the fruit are: control of diabetes, maintenance of heart health, overcome constipation, overcome abdominal pain, improve immunity, maintain tooth and bone health, helps with the formation of red blood cells, helps with lymphatic disorders, increase appetite, ward off free radicals, and can be used as a natural food colouring.