Family ties run deep at Davis Farms

“Is a long time we doing this, you know,” said Donald Davis as he surveyed his poultry farm. And when he says a long time, he means it.

As a child, his parents would rear chickens, and Davis is now 50 years into his operation in Kelly Pen, St Catherine.

“We started with stick board houses, and now we have tunnel houses,” he shared while pointing across the road to the land where he has expanded his farm over the years.

Today, Davis Farms runs five tunnel houses, each with a capacity of 25,000 birds. Operations are bolstered by solar power, leading-edge technology, and up-to-date food safety protocols.

“I have never had any doubt about this business; I look forward every day. “Even when I was building the first tunnel house, some friends said I should wait, but thank God I went ahead.”

Kadeon Davis was well into her third year of study towards a business degree at University of Technology, Jamaica (UTECH) when she realised that unlike her peers who would have to go job hunting, she had a big opportunity in her backyard.

“My father had the vision of a strong family business, even before I did.

“It was then that I realised that he was not changing from his course, so I began thinking about how to improve the business,” Kadeon said.

Improve she did, bringing her insights from studying production management to optimise efficiency, though her efforts were met with caution from her father.

“He was a little reluctant when I started to talk to him about using more technology, but I said to him, 'Daddy, this is the way the world is going now, so we have to get on board, and that's what we did.”

Any hesitation to modernisation has long faded, and father Davis beams with pride as he shows visitors how deeply the farm is automated. “We've never looked back,” he says, “Never!”

Since looking back is not a part of the Davis's DNA, looking around certainly is, and this shines through in the family's connections with the Kelly Pen community. With the help of The Best Dressed Chicken, the Davis's hosted a day to give back to the community by donating food packages to 90 families.

“The people who work for us are here in the community. This is where we have been all our lives, so whatever they go through, we go through it together,” says Kadeon Davis.

“I love this business. I was born into it, and now my daughter and grandchildren are working with me,” says Donald Davis as he observed his family helping the community.

“When those girls talk to their friends, they don't say, 'My grandfather's farm'; they say, 'My farm', I couldn't be prouder than that.”