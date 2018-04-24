Farm roads rehabilitated in south Manchester

A pproximately 1,400 metres of farm roads in St Toolis and Alvie in south Manchester have been repaired by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), at a cost of $12 million.

According to JC Hutchinson, minister without portfolio in the agriculture ministry, the work undertaken will allow the farmers to transport their produce to the market.

“Farmers were having difficulty getting out their crops — the cost was extremely high — and so this section that is complete will help them greatly,” he told guests at the official opening of the rehabilitated road on April 13.

He added that 700 metres of road have been asphalted in St Toolis, with another 700 metres to be repaired in the community this financial year.

In addition, Hutchinson said $850 million has been earmarked for this financial year towards the rehabilitation of the island's farm road network, adding that of this amount, $400 million will be spent in the coming months.

He also said that of the 60 farm roads due for repairs last financial year, 52 have already been completed.

Farmer in the St Toolis community, Rudolph Freeman, told JIS News that he welcomed the work done on the road.

“It is going to make a big difference, because customers will have it to use and for my farm, it will prevent the dust from contaminating (it). I plant Scotch bonnet peppers, sweet peppers, tomatoes and others, based on rotation. If the Government could finish fixing the road and put in irrigation, all farmers would benefit,” Freeman said.

Councillor Claudia Morrant-Baker (JLP, Porus Division) who is also principal of Alexander Basic School, said the refurbished road has been making a difference in the lives of her students.

“It has made a difference, because over the years, with the bad road condition, students were unable to come to school. Taxi men did not want to come in because the roads were too terrible. Now the taxis are running… and they are willing to carry the students,” she stated.

Residents of Alvie, including senior citizen Ellen Reid, welcomed the repairs to the 700 metres of farm roads. She told JIS that she is now able to go walking and running in the mornings.