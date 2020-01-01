Farmers grateful for JSIF and RADA initiative

FOUR hundred farmers from St Elizabeth, Manchester, and St Ann, who are now better equipped to reap the maximum benefits from their crops, are grateful after the completion of a training programme put on by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) in the ninth cycle of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Programme (BNTF).

The farmers who were in attendance at their graduation ceremony, held in Old Harbour St Catherine on Wednesday, shared with Jamaica Observer that they were grateful for the experience and they are eager to employ their new skills.

Nacoy Holness, a young farmer in St Elizabeth said: “What we have learnt from the training provided by JSIF and RADA includes pest control, spray calibration, plant nutrition, business management, PH testing in the different water levels, and the proportionate mixture of spray to the amount of water available.”

“Through that experience we have maximised the technical output within the field. For example, if we used to reap 50 lbs, with the new training and the additional information given unto us, the output is now 80 lbs coming from the 50. We have learnt a lot during this training programme and I am very appreciative,” the young farmer said.

Simone Harrison, a female farmer for about eight years, who was also a part of the programme said, “A lot of things that we didn't know, we now know. For example, we learned how to mix the spray (insecticide), and how to use the fertilisers on the plants from the earliest stage.

Simone's husband, Oneil Harrison agreed, and said he has also learnt a lot over the course of the last eight months.

“I gained a lot of knowledge. We learnt about food safety, how to prepare crops and a wide range of other things.

“We are in Southfield so we don't have running water, and during the programme we were gifted a drip system which will be very beneficial to us. Each person in the programme also received drums, main hoses, fittings, and it was just an overall good experience,” he said.

Kemeisha Batchan, Project Manager at JSIF, told the Jamaica Observer that, the programme sought to address the nature of poverty and poverty alleviation, particularly in rural communities.

“JSIF has been implementing the BNTF programme since cycle five and we are now in cycle nine. We've added under cycle nine an element of livelihood enhancement, hence the graduation today.

She continued: “It looked at record-keeping, crop care and food safety. All the farmers even got their food handlers permit. The entire programme was aimed at improving productivity and agricultural output, and we know that St Elizabeth is our bread basket parish so we have been working in that parish.”

The programme, which began in April, was financed by a grant from the Caribbean Development Bank to the tune of US$8,948,000 with the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) counterpart funding of US$1,151,125.

Some 300 open-field farmers and 100 greenhouse farmers from the Southfield Farmers Benevolent Society, Bull Savanna Farmers Benevolent Society, Water Valley Community Council Benevolent Society (which includes Nine Miles, Tobolski and Watt Town), and Widalco/Kirkvine Joint Community Council (includes Blue Mountain and Content) participated in the initiative.