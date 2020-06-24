Female farmers in Trelawny digging in as the economy reopens

Located in Braco District, Trelawny, is a five-acre plot of land where Joyce Mitchell and Nadia Binns farm a variety of crops.

Due to the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, the land is just being prepared for replanting.

Being in the 65 years and over bracket meant that Mitchell was one of those Jamaicans who had limited access to public spaces, as her age group was advised to stay indoors based on the severity of the effects that COVID-19 could have if that age group contracted the virus. The stay-at-home measure was put in place by the Government just as the ladies were preparing the property for replanting. The only crops which remained were scallion and thyme, which they were in the process of selling before preparing the land for a new crop of vegetables and fruits.

“With COVID-19, at my age, the Government said that I should stay at home and I did that, so the land preparation didn't get to be done in time this year.

“Mi and Nadia a tek wi time come out back now, likkle by likkle, so wi a start some tings.

“Before COVID-19, we had a likkle skellion and thyme to gwaan supply and sell to our customers. When wi lockdown, we just came to turn on the water so the crops did not die out. Wi did kinda a wait, because wi never want to put in anything to flood the market too much, so we had to think of what we really a put een, whether long-term crop or cash crops. The long-term crops on my farm would be banana and peppers,” explained Mitchell.

Taking us through the process of land preparation, Nadia explained.

“Land preparation depends on the land and what yuh want to be done on it.

“It involves cutting down of the land, reploughing back some areas with a hand tractor and other tools, using a drip irrigation system to water the field.

“After that we start planting and we fertilise, whether by soluble or granular, meaning, is either we pump it through the water system [drip irrigation] or we throw it through the roots by hand. Right now we are going to plant onions, scotch bonnet peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, cabbage, melons, cucumbers, pumpkins, corn, and lettuce.”

When asked about their plans for the future, Mitchell said that she is looking to expand her customer base even though it may prove difficult.

“Right now, we supply Spanish Town market people, housewives, teachers, and middle men for the hotels.

“I am going to try and expand and see if I can reach more markets. Small farmers don't stand a chance like the big farmers dem. If the middle men that sell to the hotels don't tek off some of the goods from the small farmers han', wi really can't compete wid dem.

“Most of di exporters have their own farms and don't really pay us any mind, because they sell directly from fi dem crop. We have to look our own market. As soon as the economy come back up, mi a go plant more scotchie [scotch bonnet peppers] as it is in demand,” Mitchell said.