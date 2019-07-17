From livestock raring to Airbnb, eco-tourism

RAMBLE, Hanover —Managing Director of Collorn Agri Enterprise Limited Collin Wright is disclosing that plans are currently in high gear to open his 376-acre cattle farm for eco-tourism by the end of the year.

The farm located in Farm Pen, Ramble, Hanover currently has approximately 400 heads of cattle made up of mostly specialised breeds such as Charolais and Jamaica Brahman.

Wright who was once a big cattle meat and dairy farmer, came out of the dairy business in 2006, due to competition from milk powder, especially the imported variety.

While others have existed in the dairy industry, Wright has remained in cattle meat production selling to supermarkets and general outlets such as PriceSmart in Kingston, and is now looking forward to entering the tourism industry.

“What I really have in mind now is to do some eco-tourism on the farm. Riding bulls, horseback riding, farm tours and so on,” stated Wright, who added “my son recently put in place a dirt bike track”.

Over time, the aim is to expand the tourism business by adding other things such as cabins that will allow the establishment to take advantage of the Airbnb accommodations market.

“We want to get into that market, too. When you go to the farm, it is really a nice spot. Just the whole outlook of the place,” Wright said, adding “so people can come and relax and enjoy the atmosphere outside of the ocean and push”.

Wright expressed his view recently during the Knockalva Polytechnic College inaugural Educational Farm Fest held on the grounds of the, Hanover-based institution.

Wright who has been farming from the tender age of 10, said that he is currently considering the process of assisting the college by providing his expertise as a means of resuscitating the dairy industry.