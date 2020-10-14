What is frosty pod disease?

Frosty pod is a disease that affects cocoa and it is caused by a fungus(Moniliophthoraroreri). It can cause serious damage to the cocoa industry reducing crop yield up to 80 per cent per year.

Where did Frosty pod come from?

The fungus originated in western Columbia/Ecuador and has since spread throughout South America.

Signs and symptoms only appear on the pods. The nature of the symptoms depend on the age of the pods when they are infected.

How does it spread?

The fungus produces billions of spores that are spread by the wind,water or by humans.The fungus can remain on clothing and other material and equipment for up to nine months.

Management and control

Pods should not be transported from infected areas whether they appear healthy or not.Remove pods and bag or bury them. Prune cocoa and shade trees. Apply fungicides at the beginning of fruit set.