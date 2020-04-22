G20 vows 'sufficient' global food supplies amid virus
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — G20 agriculture ministers yesterday pledged to ensure “sufficient” global food supplies amid thenovel coronavirus pandemic as the UN warned the number of people facing acute hunger globally could nearly double.
“We will work together to help ensure that sufficient, safe, affordable, and nutritious food continues to be available and accessible to all people, including the poorest, the most vulnerable, and displaced people,” said the ministers from the 20 most advanced economies.
“Under the current challenging circumstances, we stress the importance of avoiding food losses and waste caused by disruptions throughout food supply chains, which could exacerbate food insecurity and nutrition risks and economic loss,” they said after a virtual meeting hosted by the group's current president Saudi Arabia.
As COVID-19 lockdowns disrupt the global economy, the G20 ministers also said they were working to prevent “excessive food price volatility” in international markets.
The ministers stressed it was important that coronavirus restrictions do not create “unnecessary barriers” to trade and food supply chains.
The number of people facing acute food insecurity could increase to 265 million in 2020, from 135 million in 2019, as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) warned yesterday.
The warning came as a result of a report by the WFP and its partners which said food insecurity had already risen last year before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.
It found that 135 million people in 55 countries were living in acute food crises or outright humanitarian emergencies last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy