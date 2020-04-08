Grenada's Prime Minister assures of adequate food supply

Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has sought to assure the country that there is no shortage of food and called on Grenadians to stop behaving as “if every shopping day is the last day for food to be available.”

“From the standpoint of our suppliers, our grocery store owners, and the Ministry of Agriculture we are not facing an imminent shortage of food,” he said during a news conference on Monday as he revealed details concerning the ongoing work of the COVID-19 response committee.

“I get the impression that some of us believe that this is the last day to get some items, so I really urge you, not to behave as if this is the last day that food will be available. From all reports there is enough supply out there if we all are disciplined enough to get it when we need it.”

In referring to regulations which mandates shop owners to make provision to ensure the six feet social or physical distancing is applied on designated shopping days, Mitchell who is also the Minister for National Security expressed regret that such action must be legally enforced.

“It is no comfort to me and members of your Government to watch you in long lines at supermarkets, it is painful for me and for those of us in Government,” he said while pointing out that based on current health protocols there is no perfect solution to the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than a million worldwide and cause the death of thousands.

“We will continue to explore best practice with one goal, to keep the people of this nation safe,” he said while stating that the new regulations will provide for a new phase of the 24-hour, mandatory curfew from April 6 to April 20.

Like the two previous regulations, citizens who are not in the essential workers' category must confine themselves to their homes. New measures include the immediate self-quarantine or isolation of all people arriving in the island from March 9 and the charging of a fixed penalty for those who violate the curfew regulation.