Hi-Pro donates vaccines to JSPCA

THE Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) recently received a donation of 800 Recombitek C-6 vaccines from Hi-Pro. The vaccines will be used by the JSPCA to treat dogs afflicted with parvovirus.

“Dogs contract parvovirus from soil where the bacteria are present, and when it rains you see a definite increase in cases,” explained Pamela Lawson, managing director at the JSPCA.

Lawson drew attention to an assortment of puppies in cages at the association's premises. “All of these puppies are currently being treated for 'parvo',” she noted.

The donation is in keeping with Hi-Pro's recently launched #Growstrong initiative aimed at providing support to sectors and stakeholders affected by COVID-19.

At the recent handover, Hi-Pro's pharmacist Sharick Lewis and business development manager, Dayne Patterson recognised international supplier Boehringer Ingelheim, whose partnership made the donation possible.

“Our economy has been significantly affected, and people's livelihoods compromised.

“The JSCPA provides a critical service and these vaccines will bolster the support we will be able to give pet owners who are trying to maintain the health of their pets but lack the resources to do so at this time,” he concluded.

The Hi-Pro team was on hand to witness JSPCA vets treat Rover, a large black and brown dog and recipient of the very first C-6 vaccine.